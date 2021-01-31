'Harry Dog' killed in downtown Kingston

Harry McLeod, more widely known as ‘Harry Dog’, the reputed ex-lieutenant of drug kingpin Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, was shot dead in downtown early today.

McLeod, 51, was shot several times by unknown assailants at the intersection of Darling Street and Spanish Town Road.

News of the killing has been making the rounds on social media, causing jitters in the west Kingston community of Tivoli Gardens, where he wielded significant power as Coke’s right-hand man.

Already, the Kingston West Police are grappling with a significant increase in murders and shooting this year.

In the first 29 days of this year, 15 murders were recorded across communities that fall within the division- 12 more than what was recorded over the comparative period last year, according to the latest police statistics.

The Kingston West Police also recorded 16 shootings between January 1 and 29 this year, 13 more than for the comparative period last year.

The police have not identified a suspect or motive for McLeod’s killing.

In 2015, McLeod was freed from charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, forgery and larceny in relation to a car found in Tivoli Gardens with more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition during the May 2010 police-military operation in the community to arrest Coke.

Coke, who was wanted by United States authorities at the time, was convicted in the US in 2011 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

McLeod was also freed of ammunition charges in 2013.

