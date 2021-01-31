PNP expresses sadness at murder of Lowe Garwood

The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed sadness at the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood, who was gunned down while in church in Falmouth this morning.

In a post to Twitter, the opposition party identified Lowe Garwood as a supporter, whose late mother was a vice president of the PNP Women's Movement. It said Lowe Garwood lost her mother in 2019 and her husband in a road crash last year.

"Today we pause to reflect on the tragic loss of Cde. Andrea Lowe-Garwood this morning who lost her husband last year in a car accident & her mother Cde. Jennifer McLeod in 2019 a VP of

@PNPWomen," the PNP tweeted.

"Our Party extends our deepest condolences to her family as we too mourn her loss."

Lowe Garwood, an employee of the National Commercial Bank, was gunned down as she worshipped at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth this morning. The gunman fled in a waiting motor car.

The incident sent congregants scampering for cover, as many frightened worshippers screamed and openly wept. The breakdown in the church service was caught on Facebook Live, which the church was using to stream its worship activities.

Three persons have been held in connection with her killing.

The motive for her murder is not yet clear.

