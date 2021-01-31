Police hunting suspect in Falmouth church killing; arrest expected in 'a few days' says Chang

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says the police are making progress with their investigations into this morning's murder of 50 year-old Andrea Lowe Garwood. She was gunned down while at church in Falmouth, Trelawny this morning.

Lowe Garwood, an employee of the National Commercial Bank, was shot several times at about 10:30 a.m., in the midst of worship at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church on Market Street, the police say, by a man armed with a handgun. The gunman then escaped in a waiting motor car.

The incident sent congregants scampering for cover, as many frightened worshippers screamed and openly wept. The breakdown in the church service was caught on Facebook Live, which the church was using to stream its worship activities.

Dr Chang told reporters this afternoon that investigators have assured him that they already have a suspect on their radar, and that they are expecting to make an arrest in a few days.

