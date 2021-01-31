Three in custody in relation to Falmouth church murder

Three persons have been taken into custody by the police, as investigations into this morning's murder of 50 year-old Andrea Lowe Garwood deepen.

The vehicle which it is believed the gunman used to escape has also been seized, the police posted on Twitter.

The Gleaner was informed that the persons of interest were picked up about 3:30 p.m., during an operation in the neighbouring parish of St James.

Lowe Garwood, an employee of the National Commercial Bank, was gunned down as she worshipped at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth this morning. The gunman then fled in a waiting motor car.

The incident sent congregants scampering for cover, as many frightened worshippers screamed and openly wept. The breakdown in the church service was caught on Facebook Live, which the church was using to stream its activities.

