Update| Woman killed during church service in Falmouth

Worship halted suddenly at the Agape Christian Church in Falmouth this morning, following an attack on a woman.

The victim has been identified as 50 year-old Andrea Lowe Garwood of Stonebrook Manor in the parish. She was an employee of the National Commercial Bank.

The police say the incident happened about 10:30 a.m., as Lowe Garwood worshipped at the church. They say a man entered the church building and brandished a handgun. He opened fire hitting Lowe Garwood several times and then escaped in a waiting motor car.

The breakdown in the church service was captured on Facebook Live. Members of the praise and worship team are seen and heard in the video pleading "Jesus," as gunshots are heard. The worship songs are then abruptly replaced by wails and screaming.

Police, are at this moment, at the scene combing for clues. Several worshippers, who were sent scampering from the church for cover, are also still there.

