Woman prayed for her only son hours before church murder

It was during her last prayer Sunday morning that Andrea Lowe Garwood, a 56-year-old credit card officer was shot dead at the Agape Christian Fellowship in Falmouth, Trelawny.

According to police reports, the shooter, who had been sitting behind the woman, opened fire in her moment of reverence, sending a congregation into traumatic screaming and confusion.

Hours before departing home for church, Lowe Garwood had also offered up a silent prayer.

“Gud mawning Puppa Jesaz,” she posted on Facebook.

“You si dah one egg yah wah yuh bless mi wid, mi nice clean pickney, mi a pleez beg yuh fi guide him, guard him, instruk him. Cuva im unda yuh blood,” she prayed.

The police have now detained three people in connection with the mid-morning stunner.

One of those arrested is Lowe Garwood’s stepson.

It is understood that the police are following several leads.

They have also recovered evidence from the cellphone left behind in the church by the killer.

The murder is a big blow for the family of the woman who worked at the National Commercial Bank in Montego Bay, St James.

Seven months ago, her husband died in a car crash in Lilliput, St James.

That came just months after her mother died after suffering an illness.

