Woman with spiritual gift gets own dose of God’s healing

“But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

– Isaiah 53:5

Monique Murray is no stranger to the healing prowess of the God she serves. In fact, the Christian woman shared with Family & Religion that one of her spiritual gifts is that of healing, a gift she has beheld work wonders for others.

However, despite witnessing God healing others through her hands and prayers, the woman, who admitted to have been battling afflictions of her own for many years, often questioned whether she would experience the spiritual curing on a more personal level.

In addition to being diagnosed with acid reflux, gall stones and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, the woman’s health deteriorated drastically following an accident at a waterpark while out with her churchfolks in July 2015.

“Upon arrival, I entered with great excitement to bask in the beauty of the place and to enjoy the adventurous ride, and in the space of 20 minutes, I was paralysed from my waist down.

“I went on one of the slides, and there was not enough water to break the fall. I immediately could not walk,” she said, revealing that what she had initially thought to be a pulled muscle turned out to be 5cm-wide separated pelvic bones and cracked hip bones.

Being bedridden for a while, even after being released from the hospital where she had been admitted, Murray was left at the mercy of her mother and siblings to care for her, including at bath time.

“Throughout the years, I continued experiencing severe back and hip pains whenever I walked, sat, jumped, danced – every movement. I took pain medications for years along with ointments to ease the pain, which often didn’t help.”

Coupled with her previous diagnoses, Murray admitted that it was a frustrating time for her, that is, until she attended the Tasting Glory event in January 2020.

She shared: “My friend Jace Myrie invited and asked me to minister that night. It was a room filled with hungry and thirsty young people for Christ. From where I was sitting, I saw people crying and were just deep in worship and the Word. Pushing past the pains I was feeling myself, I remember worshipping and praying for God to administer healing in whatever way for everyone and myself.

“I reminded God of His word about healing and I believed. I refused to be discouraged. I was still praising and thanking God for all that He was about to do, and to my surprise, I bent my back and I realised there was no pain. I stopped singing and checked again. I moved from side to side. I started jumping and no pain.”

Murray told Family & Religion that having continued in fasting and prayer following the event, God again showed up on her behalf a few months later by healing her of her PCOS and gall stones.

“After years of pains, weight gain, terrible side effects of medications, and so on, the Lord brought me through. I am a living testimony to God’s grace and healing.

“Whatever you need, it is already yours to access by faith. The next testimony will be on how He brought my pelvic bones back together. Listen out!” exclaimed a faithful Murray.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com