Breese McNab appointed executive director of PSOJ

President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan, has announced the appointment of Imega Breese McNab as executive director of the business lobby group.

The appointment took effect on January 18.

Hailing from the rural town of Sandy Bay, Hanover, the PSOJ president said Breese McNab is known for her extensive experience in building membership organisations through partnerships; and for her innovative skills in fostering constructive relationships among stakeholders, as well as members.

“I am excited to join the PSOJ team and look forward to leading the implementation of the organisation’s strategic goals,” Duncan said in a press release.

“This opportunity not only fosters my own passion to positively contribute to the growth and development of my country, but allows me to strategically engage with and build the confidence of our valued members and stakeholders. I look forward to this new journey and embrace the confidence placed in me to lead,” he added.

She served as executive director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) since 2008, directing all aspects of the organisation. During her 15-year tenure at the JMEA, she made a significant impact in the areas of policy and economic development, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, export and trade relations.

INCREASING VALUE

The PSOJ president is confident that the executive director will help to propel the organisation forward, while increasing value-added services, income streams, and earnings.

“Mrs Breese McNab has just the right skills and experience at this time. I believe that she will engage stakeholders in a positive way, creating value and optimising resources to achieve our organisational objectives. I welcome her to the PSOJ and look forward to working with her, as we navigate these challenging times together,” Duncan said.

Breese McNab holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science, with a minor in economics and a Master’s degree in governance and public policy from The University of the West Indies. She has specific expertise in environmental and quality management systems, capacity building for business support organisations, small business development, as well as market intelligence and access.

