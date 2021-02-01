Grange expresses outrage, shock at killing of woman in church

Minister of Gender Olivia Grange is expressing shock and outrage at the killing of a woman during a church service in Falmouth, Trelawny on Sunday.

The police report that Andrea Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church on Sunday morning when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times before escaping in a white motorcar.

The 50-year-old bank manager was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Seven months ago, her husband Jeffrey Garwood died in a car crash in Lilliput, St James.



“The horrific circumstances of the killing of the woman in her church should serve as a wake-up call for all Jamaicans,” Grange said in a statement.

“The entire country must now get involved in efforts to end crime and violence as it requires all of us to end the violence and it will take all of us to defend Jamaica against the criminals,” she continued.

Grange is urging anyone with information about the murder to report to the police.

