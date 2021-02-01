Main suspect in Trelawny church murder arrested

The main suspect in the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood while at church yesterday morning has been taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey told a press conference a short while ago that he surrendered to the police in the company of his attorney today.

This brings to four the number of persons arrested in connection with the case.

One of those individuals is related to the victim.

The police had report that Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church at Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth on Sunday morning when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times before escaping in a white motorcar.

The 50-year-old bank manager was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Seven months ago, her husband Jeffrey Garwood died in a car crash in Lilliput, St James.

Bailey says Sunday’s incident stemmed from a family dispute over property.

