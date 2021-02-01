More than 40 farmers graduate from agri programme

Over 40 farmers graduated from agricultural training delivered by the HEART Trust/National Training Service Agency (NSTA) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority last Thursday, January 21, at the Manchester Golf Club in Manchester.

Done under the Home Grown Produce Agricultural Development Programme, 60 farmers were selected to be trained from across the North West Manchester constituency, which included the divisions of New Green, Mile Gully, John’s Hall and Spur Tree.

The farmers, who went through a six-week development marathon and were taught new approaches in sustainable agricultural practices from a business perspective, were brought up to par with modern-day approaches in agriculture.

Damion Young, CEO of Home Grown Produce and who hosted the programme, underscored the importance of training. He described it as a “shot in the arm needed to resuscitate the ailing legume cultivation sector within the region”.

Young, who is also the caretaker for the constituency, outlined that “approximately $3 million was invested in both capacity development and the procurement of key inputs and equipment needed to outfit the beneficiaries to engage in sustained farming activities following the conclusion of the ceremony, with the combined investments from the private and public sectors being a signal of good faith”.

In urging graduates to take the initiative seriously, the Home Grown Produce boss stressed, “It is not free. Both private-sector funding from Home Grown Produce, as well taxpayers’ dollars, in the form of fertilizers being contributed through the Ministry of Agriculture, are important investments and you should treat it with dignity and respect by making a difference.”

The initiative is part of a four-year approach to train 400 youth farmers from across the constituency in various agricultural disciplines, as a means of actualising their unused potential.

Young also expressed gratitude to local stakeholders who came on board to strengthen the initiative. They include entities such as AG-Chem Jamaica, Newport-Fersan Ltd, Golf View Hotel and Juici Patties. There were also entities that set up display booths, giving patrons the opportunity to see at first hand the advancements being made in agricultural technology and its influence on the agricultural value-added chain.

