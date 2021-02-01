NCB mourns killing of employee at church in Trelawny

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says the organisation is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting of its team member, Andrea Lowe-Garwood.

Lowe-Garwood, who was an employee of NCB, was attacked while at the Agape Christian Church in Falmouth, Trelawny on Sunday morning.

The police say the incident happened about 10:30 a.m., as Lowe-Garwood worshipped at the church.

They say a man entered the church building and brandished a handgun.

He opened fire hitting Lowe-Garwood several times and then escaped.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Three persons were subsequently taken into custody by the police.

NCB says the organisation has made grief counselling arrangements for its employees and Lowe-Garwood’s family members.

The NCB team is thankful for all prayers and condolences and asks that the family and loved ones be kept in everyone’s prayers.

