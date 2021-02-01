Portland businessman 'Beachy Stout' charged with murder of first wife

Popular Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald has been charged by the police in connection with the murder of his first wife in the parish several years ago.

McDonald is also now on charges in relation to the murder of his second wife, Tonia McDonald.

McDonald and his co-accused, Asca Barnes, were taken into custody on August 5, 2020, during a series of coordinated operations by the Major Investigation Division.

The businessman is accused of orchestrating the murder of his wife, Tonia McDonald, whose partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed and slumped beside her razed car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland on July 20.

Denvalyn Minott, who was also arrested and charged in connection with the killing, pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

After his guilty plea, prosecutors divulged details of a witness statement Minott gave police investigators claiming that Everton McDonald offered him $3 million to kill Tonia McDonald.

Minott also admitted that he hired another man to carry out the crime and said he watched as the man stabbed the 32-year-old businesswoman repeatedly.

