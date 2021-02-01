Prisoner says hellish conditions worsened since COVID

A man purporting to be a prisoner has detailed how hellish conditions in Jamaica’s penal facilities have worsened amid the continued COVID-19 restrictions.

In a voicenote being circulated on social media platforms, the alleged inmate said, with the suspension of visits since March last year, prisoners have run out of bags they use as receptacles to relieve themselves at nights.

Visitors often take personal items in paper bags for inmates.

In the seven-minute voicenote, the prisoner said he has had to turn to using his socks and merinos as receptacles because bags are scarce, but those too have now dwindled.

He has demanded the intervention of Senator Matthew Samuda, the minister with responsibility for the Department of Correctional Service.

“No prisoner nuh alright,” he said, urging Samuda to introduce systems for inmates to receive personal items including toiletries and underwear.

Contacted, Samuda declined to comment.



In Photo: Matthew Samuda

Several weeks ago, inmates at the Tower Street and St Catherine adult correctional centres also released voicenotes raising alarm about what they said were worsening conditions.

They cited inhumane treatment by warders, highlighted increased hardships because of COVID containment measures, and called for sustained rehabilitation programmes.

