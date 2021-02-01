Rio Minho can be terrible, cautions Suttons resident

Sixty-five-year-old Earlston Seaton has called the rural, farming community of Suttons in northern Clarendon home for 63 years. The sexagenarian, like many other residents, uses the Oaks and Rio Minho rivers for daily chores.

Seaton, who plighs his trade as a farmer, praised the rivers for ease of access to feed his animals, adding that the rivers are also ideal for domestic uses.

“We use it for domestic purposes – to drink and wash and feed animals. This is we only source of water, “ he said .

According to Seaton, many residents also use the river for its rumoured healing properties.

“The old time people them say it have copper and it good for wound. Me get a cut and me say me a come down a the river here ‘bout three times and it get better, so a really true,” he said.

He said, however, the Rio Minho can be very dangerous during continuous or heavy rains, as it is known to overflow its banks, and “climb the hills”.

Referencing recent heavy rains, he said: “It was terrible, terrible, terrible.”

Crystal Christian was busy tending to her laundry when the news team visited the Rio Minho. She credited the river for her swimming prowess, and added that laundry days are less burdensome.

“It easier when you come river, ‘cause when you deh home you a fe catch water in a pan. Only thing is, sometimes the sun hot,” she said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com