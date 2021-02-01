Two more COVID-19 deaths, 125 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 352.

The deceased are a 62-year-old man from Clarendon and a 71-year-old woman from St Mary.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death.

The health ministry says the case was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 125 new cases with ages ranging from 11 months to 87 years, pushing the total to 15,788 with 3,177 being active.

Of the new cases, 52 are males and 73 are females.

In the meantime, there were 25 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,068

Some 89 persons are in hospital with nine being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 18,357 are at home.

