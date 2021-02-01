Yallahs High student tests positive for COVID, face-to-face classes suspended

The Yallahs High School in St Thomas will be suspending face-to-face classes this week after a student tested positive for COVID.

The school says the student last attended classes on January 15 after displaying what appeared to be sinus issues.

This means the incubation period would have now ended.

However, the student has two siblings who continued to attend school.

The authorities will be using the week to do deep cleaning and santising.

In the meantime, all classes will now be online.

In September, the school also had to be closed for deep cleaning after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.