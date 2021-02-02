Belair suspends face-to-face classes after suspected COVID case

The Belair High School in Mandeville, Manchester has suspended in-person teaching after a suspected case of COVID-19.

The student suspected to have the virus is now awaiting test results.

In the meantime, all classes are now being held online.

The school had only been accommodating students preparing for external exams.

Yesterday, the administration at Yallahs High School in St Thomas announced the suspension of face-to-face classes this week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the student last attended classes on January 15 after displaying what appeared to be sinus issues.

This means the incubation period would have now ended.

However, the student has two siblings who continued to attend school.

Last Tuesday, Education Minister Fayval Williams told parliament that eight of the 216 schools doing face-to-face teaching had been impacted by suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This led to the closure of at least six institutions for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

Williams said the affected schools are in Region One, which covers Kingston and St Andrew, Region Two, which comprises St Thomas, Portland and St Mary, Region Five, which entails Manchester and St Elizabeth, and Region Seven, which covers Clarendon.

She said there were no suspected or confirmed cases in Regions Three, Four, and Six.

The education minister had told parliamentarians that as at January 25, 2021, there were 292 schools approved for face-to-face teaching, comprising 11 infant, 177 primary level and 104 secondary level institutions.

Of the total number of approved schools, 216 schools have started to offer face-to-face instructions in all seven regions for select groups of students.

This comprises four infant schools, 137 primary and 75 secondary schools.

Williams stated that it is important that the leadership of schools ensure that all the safety measures are in place and are maintained without compromise.

She underscored that the Ministry does not approve schools for face-to-face teaching without them satisfying the COVID-19 compliant standards of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and evaluated as being low-risk.

She added that schools are also monitored through announced and unannounced visits by health inspectors, safety and security officers as well as education officers to guarantee full compliance.

