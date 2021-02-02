Jamaican-American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke appointed to top post

NEW YORK, CMC – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke announced on Monday her appointment to chair of the United States House of Representatives’ Homeland Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation Subcommittee, under the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The body legislates and oversees programmes and areas of the US Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) mission in cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, and promoting security technologies.

It will enhance greater collaboration on cybersecurity across the 16 critical infrastructure sectors and the sharing of cyber threat information between the private sector and federal, state and local partners, said Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants.

She said the subcommittee will seek to increase the department’s ability to protect federal networks, improve the protection of the nation’s critical assets, and ensure the essential development of technology solutions for emerging threats.

“I am honoured to serve as chair of the Homeland Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation Subcommittee,” said Clarke, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

“The salient issue of cybersecurity encompasses everything that pertains to protecting our nation’s sensitive data, intellectual property, data and governmental and industry information systems from theft, tampering, and damage.

“Fundamentally, our society is more technologically reliant than ever before and the spread of false, deceptive or misleading statements, information, acts or practices, amplified by the use of technology and social media, threatens the integrity of democratic institutions, and the rule of law which form the foundation of our democracy,” she added.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Biden-Harris administration to advance and fortify our nation’s cybersecurity, infrastructure protection and innovation,” Clarke continued.

Clarke, who has been in the US Congress since 2007, is a senior member of the House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee and a senior member of the Committee on Homeland Security.

