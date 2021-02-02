Mother of dead newborn found in St Mary river charged

A St Mary woman was charged on Monday over the death of her newborn son.

Twenty-seven-year-old Reneisha Smith of Lewis Store in the parish has been charged with concealment of birth and she is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, February 04.

The police report that about 5:10 p.m., the body of the newborn baby boy, believed to be that of Smith, was found in a river in Belfield district on Tuesday, January 26.

The police were summoned and the body fished from the water.

It was taken to the morgue pending post mortem.

An investigation was launched and Smith was subsequently arrested on Friday, January 29, and charged on Monday, February 01.

