One additional COVID-19 death, 195 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 353.

The deceased is a 75-year-old man from St Ann.

Meanwhile, there were 195 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 96 years, pushing the total to 15,973 with 3,331 being active.

Of the new infections, 81 are men, 112 are women and two other cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 40 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,108.

Some 92 persons are in hospital with seven being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 18,733 are at home.

