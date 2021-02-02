St James criminal records office closed due to COVID

The police are reporting that its criminal records office at Summit in St James has been temporarily closed due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and contact tracing.

The premises will remain closed until further notice.

Persons needing information may call 876-224-1012.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.