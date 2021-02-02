Two men charged for murder of Anglican priest in Clarendon

Two men have been charged by the Clarendon Major Investigation Division in relation to the murder of 36-year-old Reverend Father Larius Lewis.

Charged are 22-year-old Lloyd Thompson, otherwise called ‘Danjay’, and 20-year-old Tafari Wilson, both of Roxborough district in Clarendon.

Lewis, who is of Chapelton, Clarendon, was killed in Chapelton district in the parish on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m., both accused and Lewis got in an argument when a piece of furniture was used to strike him over the head.

According to the police, they then stole a desktop computer, a tablet, a Samsung A10 smartphone from the house, and a 2018 Hyundai Creta motorcar.

An investigation was launched which subsequently led to the arrest of both suspects on Friday, January 22.

Their court dates are not yet finalised.

