$27M rehabilitation for Dunbar’s River to Chantilly road in Westmoreland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the Dunbar’s River to Chantilly roadway in Westmoreland will be converted to a one-way corridor.

The change will take effect tomorrow, Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The NWA says it is now effecting repairs to the targeted section of the roadway.

The new one-way system will be in effect over the next two weeks, between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that during this period, only motorists travelling in a north-easterly direction, from the Dunbar's River traffic light, towards Petersfield, will be allowed to access this section of the corridor.

Motorists travelling towards Dunbar's River, from the Petersfield direction, should use the alternate route through the Chantilly community.

Ricketts says that the Dunbar’s River to Chantilly roadway is being rehabilitated at a cost of just over $27 million, under the Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

The project involves drainage improvement and the reshaping and asphalting of the roadway using asphaltic concrete overlay.

The project, which is now in the preliminary stage, is expected to be completed within another four months.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.

