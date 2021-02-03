Court hears 'Beachy Stout' paid detective to plot murder of first wife

Tanesha Mundle, Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court this morning heard allegations that popular Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald paid a police detective to plan the killing of his first wife in 2009.

McDonald was appearing in court for the first time since Monday when he was charged in what had become a cold case.

He has been remanded until March 22 when he's to reappear for a bail hearing.

The accused appeared in court via Zoom before Justice Vinette Graham-Allen.

McDonald is also on criminal charges for the August 2020 murder of his second wife, Tonia.

In court this morning, prosecutors said, more than 10 years ago, Beachy Stout paid a detective to orchestrate the murder of Merlene McDonald after their marriage broke down.

She had left their matrimonial home in 2007, that's two years before her murder.

The deceased was shot and killed at her home on the night of May 2, 2009, shortly after leaving her business place.

Meanwhile, in relation to his second wife, Tonia McDonald, the businessman is charged with conspiracy to murder.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland last July.

The businessman, along with Asca Barnes, were arrested and charged after they were taken into custody on August 5, 2020, during a series of coordinated operations by the Major Investigation Division.

Denvalyn Minott, who was also arrested and charged in connection with Tonia's killing, pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

READ: Contract killer's tearful confession

After his guilty plea, prosecutors divulged details of a witness statement Minott gave police investigators claiming that Everton McDonald offered him $3 million to kill Tonia.

Minott also admitted that he hired another man to carry out the crime and said he watched as the man repeatedly stabbed the 32-year-old businesswoman.

Beachy Stout is being represented by attorneys Mathew Hyatt and Bert Samuels.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.