Gage Grey pleased with State wards’ CSEC, CAPE results

This year’s impressive showing in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) papers by wards of the State is a testament to the hard work and dedication of youngsters who are committed to excelling in the face of trying circumstances and challenges, according to chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Rosalee Gage Grey.

She was speaking at Friday’s 2020 Educational Achievement Awards Ceremony for youngsters in state care who passed four or more CSEC or CAPE subjects, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Gage Grey told her audience that no one dreams of ending up in state care and, usually, those who do are victims of circumstances beyond their control, and so the children who sat the 2020 examinations did exceptionally well and were an inspiration to members of the CPFSA. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and other fallout made 2020 a very difficult year for everyone.

“You have excelled in a year with unprecedented challenges. Challenges test our character and perseverance. Oftentimes, we know how resilient we are when we go through the worst. Many of you would have stayed up late studying, others may be worrying about a future that seemed unclear.

“In challenging times, find someone to talk to – your caregiver, social worker, parent or guardian. Never struggle in silence; share your story, not as victim, but as a survivor – and that you are. You are here today because you are extraordinary, and you should be proud of your accomplishments. You have defied the odds and excelled. Your success gives us more encouragement to work even harder than we now are, making an impact on you.”

In the 2019 sitting, the CPFSA had only 79 children who received four or more passes in the examinations, and Gage Grey also paid tribute to those who missed out on this benchmark, this year.

“As an agency, our agents will ensure that no child is left behind, so while we recognise all 115 of you, the most in any year to date receiving four or more in CSEC or CAPE examinations, we recognise another 120 of our children who received passes of one to three subjects. They deserve to be commended as well. We are quite pleased with the outcome of the results, evidenced in the annual increase in the rate of passes and the quality of grades.

“It goes to show the potential of our children, if they are given the nurturance which the child needs in achieving positive outcomes. Achievers, look around the room. You have the ability to achieve and be successful. You have overcome, you have used your circumstances, whatever it may have been, and have launched off. Don’t stop there. From your vantage points, I encourage you to tip higher, visualise, aim higher – see it, dream it, do it.”

