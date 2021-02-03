Gas prices up $2.53, diesel up $2.06

Gas prices will go up by $2.53 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $119.72 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $122.55.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.06 per litre to sell for $118.65.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.83 to sell for $93.75.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.88 to sell for $55.24, while butane will move up by $2.69 to sell for $53.01 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

