Gov't establishes new social pension programme, increases monthly payout

Senior citizens aged 75 years and older who are not currently benefitting from a pension or any other retirement income, old age or disability payment scheme will now be eligible to receive $3,400 monthly under the Government’s new Social Pension Programme.

The programme is administered by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Speaking this morning at a post-Cabinet press briefing Information Minister Fayval Williams said prospective beneficiaries should not be a resident in a Government institutionalised care facility receiving payments under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education.

Additionally, to qualify, persons should not be receiving benefits such as poor relief or the National Insurance Scheme.

At the same time, the Cabinet has approved increased benefits to government pensioners with effect from April 1, 2020.

Government pensioners who receive up to $41,667 per month will now get an additional $2,300 monthly.

An additional $1,800 will be applied to pensioners who are currently receiving between $41,668 and $54,167.00 per month.

Pensioners who receive between $54,168 and $83,333 per month will now get an additional $1,450 monthly.

A similar amount of $1,450 will be added to the sum paid to pensioners who receive $83,334 and over per month.

