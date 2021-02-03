Mobay businessman held in major cocaine bust charged

Fifty-nine-year-old Hugh Frazer, a businessman of Westgate Hill, Montego Bay, St James, is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, February 10 to answer to drug charges.

He is facing charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and trafficking cocaine.

Frazer was arrested by cops on Friday, January 29, about 7:15 p.m. during anti-narcotics operations along the Flanker main road in the parish.

The police had reported that he was driving a Hyundai motorcar and was signalled to stop.

He complied and the occupants along with the vehicle were searched.

According to the police, 11 packages of compressed cocaine, weighing about 11 kilogrammes, were found.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of over $80 million, the police said.

