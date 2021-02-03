Resilient at 30: AIDS Support launches year-long celebration

Jamaica Aids Support for Life (JASL), in observation of its 30th anniversary, has launched a year-long celebration under the theme ‘Resilient at 30!’ To mark the occasion, an event was hosted recently at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston, that was attended by staff, donors, partners and beneficiaries.

Founded in 1991, JASL remains Jamaica’s largest and longest-serving institution which focuses on HIV and human rights.

Speaking at the launch, Kandasi Walton-Levermore, executive director at JASL, shared that while the organisation has grown by leaps and bounds, at its core it remains a safe space for the vulnerable, more so people living with and affected by HIV (PLHIV).

“JASL remains committed to ensuring that people living and affected by HIV in Jamaica is never left out of the conversation. We not only provide prevention and treatment support … we lobby the Government to enact policies to enhance and enrich the lives of the people we serve,” Walton-Levermore said.

INCEPTION

JASL’s genesis began when a group of friends responded to the needs of one of their peers who had been infected with HIV. Realising the stigma and discrimination that their friend faced while seeking care in the public health sector, they sprang into action to assist.

What started as assistance to one friend, quickly became a movement that helped hundreds. The Ministry of Health and Wellness, recognising the work and importance of the JASL, urged the organisation to continue its work with PLHIV and those affected, as well as other vulnerable groups.

Since then, the organisation has become a stigma-free zone in which everyone can access testing, counselling and treatment, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, race, occupation, colour, economic status or religion.

The launch was a grand affair that was well attended by esteemed guests, which included the JASL’s clients, representatives from civil society, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and international funding agencies such as United Nations and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“USAID saw the wisdom in partnering with the JASL to meet the needs of Jamaica’s PLHIV community and to help Jamaica address its HIV epidemic. It is a partnership we cherish and hold in high regard, particularly as our direct relationship enables us to invest in the JASL’s long-term sustainability and assure its good works continue for the good of Jamaica,” said Jason Fraser, USAID/Jamaica country representative.

The launch event for the JASL’s 30th anniversary heralds a host of activities that will take place throughout the year. Things are set to roll out in February with Safer Sex Week, followed by a robust domestic violence campaign titled ‘Unmasking Violence Against Women.’ The activities will culminate on December 1 with its annual candlelight vigil and World AIDS Day activities.