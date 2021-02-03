Saturday operations to resume at Portmore Tax Office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says Saturday operations are to resume at its Portmore Tax Office.

The resumption will begin this Saturday, February 6, 2021, and will see the office operating between 10:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

TAJ says the usual tax services that are offered on weekdays will be available on Saturdays.

However, passport services provided by the Passport, Citizenship and Immigration Agency (PICA) will not be facilitated as TAJ says it has to make the necessary accommodations to efficiently manage its service spaces amid COVID-19 stipulations.

TAJ says it took the decision to reinstate its Saturday operations in anticipation of the expected increased demand for customer support and service during the usually busy tax season period.

The tax authority is appealing to the public to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, and maintain the recommended social distance of at least six feet.

It adds that the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients.

Failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take additional steps to ensure the safety of waiting customers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.