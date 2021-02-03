Trelawny gets 30 new JPs

WESTERN BUREAU:

The quota of justices of the peace (JPs) in the parish of Trelawny was increased to 220 last Friday with the addition of 30 new members at an installation ceremony at the Glistening Waters Hotel in Falmouth. The addition to the Trelawny quota brings the national tally to 9,300.

Trelawny Custos Paul Muschett, who presided over the ceremony, also presented them with their seals and instruments of authority.

In encouraging the new JPs to take their responsibilities seriously, the custos told them that they need to operate as model citizens, while seeking to become an asset to their respective communities

“Do not closet yourselves ... you are now one of the most responsible persons in your community. Seek out the young people who feel they are left out of the justice system,” said Muschett, in imploring the JPs to establish a commanding position among those they serve.

BREACH OF THE LAW

The custos also urged the new JPs to treat their symbol of authority – their seal – with due care as if they lose them, it could constitute a breach of the law.

“If you lose your seal, the Ministry of Justice Act regards it as a criminal offence,” explained Muschett. “You can be fined and imprisoned. Treat it as you would a firearm.”

Businessman Kenneth Grant, president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association, urged the newcomers to be ready to serve when they are called upon for various duties and not to see the elevation as a mere status symbol.

“You have volunteered to give service to the people. Get away from the idea that all you have to do is tell people, ‘I am a justice of the peace.’ Be ready to serve at Petty Sessions Court, visit the prison cells. Prisoners have rights, and you must help to see that their rights are upheld,” said Grant. “When you just hold on to the title and you do no work, you carrying out an act of injustice to the people.”

Grant also warned the newcomers to operate within the law and not to discredit themselves and their office by becoming rogues.

“Do not become a rogue justice. If you fail to do your duty, I am going to be the first person to recommend that you be decommissioned. The Justice Act permits it and gives the guidelines on how it should be done,” said Grant.

The president gave the history of his approach in performing his duty.

“Everything I do as a JP is recorded. In the year 2020 I saw 582 persons,” said Grant. “Since January 2021, I have seen 202 persons. You can choose your way and try to outdo me. There are 76,000 residents in the parish to be served.”