Two more COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 355.

The deceased are a 41-year old man from St Elizabeth and a 49-year old woman from Hanover.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, pushing that figure to 64.

Meanwhile, there were 100 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 94 years, pushing the total to 16,073 with 3,399 being active.

Of the new cases, 37 are men and 63 are women.

In the meantime, there were 29 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,137.

Some 112 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 19,403 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.