Woman hurt in abduction aboard illegal taxi

Jonielle Daley, Staff Reporter

“Gleaner,” she said as she walked up to the window of the vehicle covered in blood from a wound to the side of her forehead.

The woman had just escaped her abductors when they came out of the car in an attempt to put her in the trunk on Emerald Road in St Andrew.

She recounted that she got into an illegal taxi at the intersection of Deanery Road and Mountain View Avenue at around 7:25 last evening and was robbed of her possessions, and had to fight to be released.

She said she was heading to downtown Kingston and opted to take the illegal taxi, which she believes was a white Honda, because it was raining and no bus operates along that route.

The woman said she disobeyed her gut feeling and went into the illegal taxi because there was another female in the front passenger seat.

Upon asking for a stop, the driver refused and told her to be quiet.

“Of course, the child-safety lock was on, and the window couldn’t wind down,” she said.

The other male that was sitting beside her demanded her bags.

“Him grip me around my neck and I say, 'Release me, in Jesus name…' As him about to start putting him hand over my mouth, I started screaming, ‘In the name of Jesus!’ and I scream three times, and then he pushed my head into the seat,” she explained, adding that she screamed and kicked the back of the woman’s seat more forcefully when he pulled out a knife, in hopes that her reaction would “disorient” them.

The contract worker shared that her abductors had stopped to try to put her in the trunk, but drove off when she started running away.

No Help

She said no assistance was rendered by the police when she called.

She said she explained to the police what happened, shared a description of the car and the male who was in the back, who she said was slim, with bleached skin and plaited hair. She also gave the police the location where the incident took place, she noted.

“That was it.”

Explaining that she was filled with adrenaline, no fear hindered accompanied her intention to take another taxi to get home with the $100 that she had been holding on to, for there was no other option.

However, The Gleaner drove her to the Central Police Station, where she made a formal report and was then taken home by the detective.

