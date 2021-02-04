177 new COVID infections, no additional death

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases increasing the tally to 16,250.

Of the new cases, 78 are males and 99 are females and they range between three and 96 years old.

A total of 3,538 of all infections are active.

Meanwhile, there was no additional fatality, keeping the figure at 355.

However, one new case is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 37 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,174.

Some 116 persons are in hospital with18 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 19,974 are at home.

