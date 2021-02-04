Bad roads affecting Norwich Heights residents

Norwich Heights, Portland:

Residents living in the upscale community of Norwich Heights in Portland are fuming over the deplorable state of the roadway which has caused undue hardships for them.

Councillor Dexter Rowland remembers all too well the effort put in place to provide suitable lots to residence who were eager to begin constructing their own home. Rowland recounted that it was the Norwich Heights Development Committee which spearheaded the process for it to become a reality.

“Lots were being sold like hot bread as the prices were more than reasonable,” commented Rowland.

“In short order, constructions of houses began and before long, families were moving in. From the initial stage, road and electricity, which are among some of the basic amenities, were in place. However, there was no access to piped water. This was made abundantly clear to potential property owners.

“Today there is piped water at Norwich Heights; however, the road conditions are far from ideal. And whenever it rains, what is left of the roadway is difficult to access by motor vehicle. It is appalling how residents have remained calm amid the challenges faced as a result of deplorable roads. The conditions are so bad that I don’t think it can get any worse,” the councillor added.

Rowland, who is also a resident at Norwich Heights, admitted that there is a high level of uncertainty as to when the roads will be repaired, as it would require a substantial amount of money to do a complete rehabilitation. He argued that unless something is done quickly, it could very well be that residents will face even more challenges in accessing that roadway.

Meantime, Joyce Morris, a returning resident from Canada, is appealing for repairs to be done to the roadway. Morris, who started construction on her retirement home approximately 10 years ago, expressed disappointment about the state of the roadway, which continues to worsen every time it rains.

“I came back home four years now and the road condition has not improved,” she said.

“I honestly thought that some improvement would have taken place to allow us to drive in some level of comfort, but no. It is the same bad roads in this area, which is referred to as an upscale community. Many, like myself, have worked hard to buy a piece of this property and make sacrifices to construct a building called home, but we are being inconvenienced by bad road conditions,” she lamented.

More than 300 homeowners, along with their families, currently reside at Norwich Heights.