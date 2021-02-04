Cabinet approves contract for retaining wall along Gordon Town Road

Cabinet has given approval for the award of a contract in the amount of $187,662,532 to N.F. Barnes Construction and Equipment Company Limited for the construction of a retaining wall along Gordon Town Road in St Andrew.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

The roadway collapsed during heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Eta in November 2020, which left many residents marooned.

“While touring the area shortly after the heavy rains, the Prime Minister indicated that it would cost the Government $200 million to effect repairs to the road,” Williams said.

“The approval of this contract means that work will begin post-haste and once complete, residents will be able to utilise the corridor,” she noted.

Cabinet also sanctioned the award of a contract to Health Brands Limited in the amount of $331,603,157 for the provision of X-ray films and chemicals to the National Health Fund (NHF) for a period of two years on an as-needed basis.

Approval was also given for the provision of laboratory services within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) for a period of three years to Lasco Distributors Limited, in the amount of US$3,719,297.46 and a contract to GraceKennedy Payment Services Limited for the provision of coin collection services, on behalf of the Bank of Jamaica, for a period of one year beginning February 1, 2021, in the amount of $63,344,875.

Cabinet further agreed to the variation of contract in the amount of US$540,000, by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), to Finn Partners for the provision of global public relations services for a six-month period from October 2020 to March 2021.

Meanwhile, staff at the National Water Commission (NWC) will receive new uniforms following Cabinet’s award of a contact in the amount of $96, 042,348 to Designs by Marc Limited, for supply and delivery.

Cabinet also gave approval for the work on the Barron Hill to Samuel Prospect Transmission Main replacement, in the amount of $200,596,875, to Bacchus Engineering Works Limited.

The project falls under phase one of the Dornoch and Greater Dornoch Water Supply Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project Trelawny/St Ann.

