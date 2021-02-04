Children's agency probing severe abuse of 4-year-old girl

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is now probing a case of severe physical abuse of a four-year-old girl in Westmoreland.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the agency said officers have been working with the police since Thursday afternoon when the CPFSA became aware of the case.

"The child was taken to the hospital and we are awaiting the results of a medical examination," said a spokesperson in the statement.

In the meantime, Robert Morgan, the state minister with responsibility for youth, says he has taken a keen interest in the matter having seen the gruesome images being circulated.

The images show numerous cuts and bruises on the torso of the young child.

“I am making a strong appeal to parents to take steps to ensure the proper care and protection of your children. Know where your children are at all times, and choose substitute caregivers wisely,” he said.

Morgan wants the police to thoroughly and speedily investigate the matter.

Know a child suffering in silence?

Call:

The National Children’s Registry

888-PROTECT (776-8328)

876-822-7031

WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882

email: report@childprotection.gov.jm

Visit: any CPFSA office islandwide

