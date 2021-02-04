Corporate Hands | JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation gives students tablets

JMMB Client Partnership Manager at Haughton Terrace, Rockann Lee Crawlle (right), shares an elbow bump with Rahkeem Davis, a student at Clan Carthy Primary, who is a happy recipient of one of the tablets provided, courtesy of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, as part of the ‘One Laptop, One Tablet Per Child’ initiative. Sharing in the moment are: Sheldon Richards (left), Clan Carthy Primary School principal, and Donald Foster, chairman of the school board. The foundation contributed J$10 million towards the initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, along with the Junior Achievement Jamaica and National Education Trust and aimed at providing 100,000 students, including children with special needs and wards of the State, with devices to enable full participation in online classes.