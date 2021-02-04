Corporate Hands | JN Group donates to cancer society

Carlene Stair (left), head of Customer Experience and Service Recovery, JN Bank, and Sanya Wallace (right), senior manager – Strategy and Marketing, JN Money Services, present Michael Leslie (centre), acting executive director, Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), with a cheque, during a handover ceremony held at the JN Financial Centre in New Kingston yesterday. The cheque represents proceeds from the JN Group’s Power of Pink campaign, which is held annually in October and serves to support the fight against breast cancer among Jamaican women and men. Also sharing in the moment is Shullian Brown, fundraising and public relations officer, JCS.