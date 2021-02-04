Earth Today | Suriname to enhance civil society climate finance readiness

THE MINISTRY of Spatial Planning and Environment in Suriname and the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) have launched a project intended to not only improve access to climate finance for civil society actors, but also their readiness to manage the funds.

The project – called ‘Enhancing Caribbean civil society’s access and readiness for climate finance’, and which got off the ground last month – is funded by a US$1.29-million grant from the Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

“This project will serve as a pilot model in order to more efficiently collaborate with the Green Climate Fund. We aim to develop effective public-private partnerships to help build resilience and enable a fully participatory approach towards furthering the innovative development of a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy for Suriname,” noted Permanent Secretary Ritesh Sardjoe in a release to the media.

He also thanked CANARI for their ongoing support in implementing this first readiness initiative in Suriname and improving civil society’s access to the GCF.

“Civil society in Suriname and the wider region is well positioned to lead bottom-up approaches to tackle the climate crisis. However, current efforts are often small-scale and piecemeal as civil society lacks the necessary funding and technical assistance,” said CANARI Senior Technical Officer and Project Manager, Dr Ainka Granderson, while welcoming the collaboration between the Ministry and civil society to make the project a reality.

The project is to build the capacity of civil society organisations (CSOs), including national non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations and resource user groups such as farmer and fisherfolk associations and co-operatives, to access and deliver climate finance and build climate resilience in the Caribbean.

It is also to enhance CSOs’ knowledge, skills and organisational structures, and strengthen institutional mechanisms to enhance civil society voice and participation in climate change decision-making, nationally and regionally.

The project goes up to August 2022 and also sees targeted activities in Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia. The Climate Change Division, Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change in Jamaica, is the lead authority, while CANARI is serving as the implementing entity for the project.