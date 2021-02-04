Policeman on gun, assault charges granted $400,000 bail

Charges have been laid against Constable Faybian Durrant in relation to an assault involving two men in Belmont district, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

The incident happened on July 28, 2018.

Durrant was charged on Tuesday with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to one matter.

He was further charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

INDECOM says Durrant appeared before in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and was offered $400,000 bail with one or two sureties and reporting conditions.

The matter was adjourned for mention on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.