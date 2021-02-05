263 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that two more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Jamaica on Wednesday, increasing the tally to 357.

The deceased are a 78-year-old man from St Mary and a 71-year-old man from St Catherine, whose case was previously under investigation.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the total to 66.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 35.

Meanwhile, there were 263 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 87 years, pushing the total to 16,513 with 3,797 being active.

Of the new cases, 114 are males and 149 are females.

In the meantime, there was no additional patient recovery, keeping the figure at 12,174.

Some 119 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 18,845 are at home.

