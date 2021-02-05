Ambassabeth Eco Lodge – Nature at its finest (Part 2)

The first place, Ambassabeth Eco Lodge’s manager, Lloyd Wilks and I explored, was Sugar Cane falls, where he and his cousin, Cecil, would walk past as children.

“When we wake up in the morning mama would say, ‘Grandson, go and fetch two buckets by the spring’. She didn’t use this spring because someone lived next to it, so we had to go to the further one. The joke is that, even if she didn’t use all the water, by the next morning she would throw away the overnight water and we would have to get fresh water.”

At this point, his cousin Cecil looked on and said, “Is true. I used to say in my head, ‘But mama, the wata clean!” After which he smiled and revealed his two glistening gold teeth, and I also broke out in laughter.

EXPLORING THE LUSH LAND

We went to the river, with the trail taking us down a 30-degree-gradient hill. Wilks was quick to show me vines that the Maroons would wrap themselves with, to hide from the British, during the 18th century civil wars, which the Maroons won. Pointing to a branch in the bushes, he said, “If you chop that branch, it’s filled with water that the Maroons would drink. It’s things like this that make this place a World Heritage Site, the ecosystem work as one. This is why, when we cut a tree, we plant another one to replace it.”

By the time we reached the river, it was clear that climate change has affected the water level, as it is now knee high. Pointing to a rock, Lloyd expounded, “As a child, when the water was much higher, we used to jump off that rock, ‘kin puppa lick’, you name it. While the older ones would do the washing of clothes and place them on the stones to dry.”

While sitting in the shade and chatting, we saw two men passing and heading towards a hill adjacent to us. “They work with us, as well as take care of some cows on that side of the property.” He then pointed to a spot about one mile on the hill and said, “that’s where they are heading”.

LEARNING ABOUT AMBASSABETH ECO LODGE

We marvelled at the fresh air and the lack of pollution, after which Wilks began to tell me about his family’s role at the property. “My grandfather had a dream for this property, he always saw it as a tourist destination. At that time, it was just one house on the property, and one and two tourists would come periodically. Then my mother, Linnette Wilks, took it to another level, as we now have 12 rooms.”

After our long talk by the river, we made our way back to the lodge, via the steep hill. Once there, he showed me the different places on the property, starting with the kitchens. There is a traditional one, equipped with an old wood fireplace, which is ideal for roasting breadfruits. Then there is a modern kitchen with a gas stove, microwave and industrial-size refrigerator.

After this, we went to the conference room, about 800 square feet, which has tables, chairs, and sofas that rest against the walls. “When groups of persons visit here, they use this room for social gatherings, seminars, book readings and musical and other performances. However, there are two religious practices that stand out above the rest.

“The Kumina rituals involve songs, drumming and dance. The most intriguing is when they practise something called Mial ... this is a sort of deep trance which requires another ritual to bring you out of it,” revealed Wilks.

MAKING IT SOMEWHERE COMFORTABLE

The property has also been modernised with solar panels for electricity and fire extinguishers, both of which were made possible by the Bowden Pen Farmers Association and Jamaica Social Investment Fund.

While walking past the cottages, it was hard to not notice how bountiful the property is with fruits. With a high concentration of rainfall to greet the arable land, the trees are laden with fruits such as jackfruit and guava.

To the far end of the property are three lodges, which are all fitted with the bare essentials for sleeping. This includes a bed, a chair and sometimes a night stand. Each lodge has a different name; the one I stayed in is called Spanish Needle, and has two separate bedrooms. Each has two twin-size beds and a bathroom that connects the two rooms.

The property is far from any human habitation, so the piped water is connected to a spring, which passes through a filter system located on the property. What this meant was that the water was extremely cold when I showered in the morning, to the point where my fingers were numb.

After viewing the cottages we went to the Rose Apple Trail, which is a two-hour hike to the nearest district. “The Rose Apple Trail takes you to Cunha Cunha Pass, Lookout Bump and Hayfield. All these are places that the Maroons would frequently traverse.”

This location is filled with a rich Jamaican history that spans over 200 years, when our ancestors valiantly fought for freedom. The land is also blessed with fertile soil, as there is an abundance of trees and plants.

For comments and feedback, email kareemsquest@gmail.com, or visit www.kareemsquest.com.

Fact Box

Who is it for: Persons who absolutely love nature, the ecosystem and don’t mind living a minimalist lifestyle.

Tip: There is very little cell phone coverage in the area, so bring books and magazines to read. Due to the remoteness of the location, plan to spend at least two nights.

What stands out: The sound of the Rio Grande while sleeping at night.

What to carry: Wear long-sleeve clothes to cover your skin from mosquitoes and a sweater for the cold weather.

Must-try Activity: Taking the Rose Apple Trail, which was traversed by many Maroons in the 18th century.

Location: Bowden, St Thomas (close to the border of St Thomas and Portland).

Vehicle needed to access property: A SUV or pickup with good ground clearance.

Contact: Lanthony1963wilks@gmail.com, 8764957266

Social media: Facebook - Ambassabeth Eco-Lodge, Instagram - @ambassabeth_ecolodge

Length of journey from central points

Kingston: 3 hours 11 minutes

Montego Bay: 4 hours 44 minutes

Ocho Rios: 3 hours 3 minutes

Savanna-la Mar: 5 hours 45 minutes