CLA says no ganja shortage in medicinal industry

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) says it is not aware of any ganja shortage affecting the local regulated medical cannabis industry.

It was reported that adverse weather and inferior plant strains have been cited for an islandwide ganja shortage that could threaten Jamaica’s emerging medicinal marijuana industry.

READ: WEED WOES - Shortage threatens medicinal marijuana sector; growers hike prices sky high

The illegal marijuana trade has also reportedly been impacted by the developments, sparking a meteoric rise in prices.

But in a statement, acting Senior Director of Operations, Faith Graham, says the authority routinely monitors the ganja inventory of licensees through its enforcement and monitoring section, and there is no evidence to indicate a shortage of ganja within the regulated space.

She further says, “there has been no such report from CLA licensees and checks made with licensees have confirmed that there is no shortage.”

The authority is assuring the public that, at this time, there is no need for concern as relates to the availability of cannabis for patients, i.e. for medical, scientific, and therapeutic purposes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.