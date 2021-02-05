Gov’t gets donation of handwashing stations to assist homeless, indigent

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has received 100 handwashing stations valued at $3.5 million from Digicel Jamaica to be installed at infirmaries, municipal buildings, and town centres across Jamaica.

The items, in support of the Government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response, were officially handed over to Portfolio Minister, Desmond McKenzie, at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, St Andrew on Thursday.

McKenzie thanked the telecommunications company for the donation, which, he said, will assist in safeguarding the health of the homeless and indigent populations.

“It has been a collective response as we, as a country, unite to preserve and maintain those in our country in need of State support,” he said.

For his part, Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, also expressed thanks for the donation.

“It shows that as a city, we are collaborating with the private sector and that the private sector is making a significant input into our COVID-19 response and also in reaching out to vulnerable groups across the municipalities,” he said.

Public Relations and Communications Manager, Digicel Jamaica, Elon Parkinson, said that the entity is committed to assisting the Government’s fight against COVID-19, providing almost $200 million to support initiatives.

“This is part of the package of protection that we are offering to the Government of Jamaica for the people of Jamaica. At Digicel, we consider it our civic duty to be part of the solution to problems that affect our nation,” he added.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will be providing logistical support, in collaboration with the municipal corporations, to install the stations.

Oversight for the initiative is being provided by the Ministry with support from the Board of Supervision.

- JIS News

