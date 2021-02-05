Jamaicans urged to heighten COVID vigilance amid highest number of new cases

Jamaicans are being urged to redouble their vigilance against COVID-19 has the country has recorded its highest number of cases in a 24-hour period, with 263 infections being confirmed from 1,785 samples tested.

This has seen the country’s daily positivity rate increasing to 14.73%.

The Health and Wellness Ministry says this is a cause for concern and reflects that there may be a complacent attitude that is taking hold in the population with regards to COVID-19 protocols.

“I implore every Jamaican to continue to take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from catching and spreading COVID-19. We cannot become complacent at this time, as we still have to protect ourselves and others, especially the members of the population who are considered vulnerable to severe outcomes from the disease,” said Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton in a statement.

It was indicated that Kingston & St Andrew (70), St Catherine (64), Manchester (46), Clarendon (32) were the parishes with the highest number for cases in the last 24-hour period.

The country also reported two deaths in COVID-19 positive patients, while no recoveries were on record for the 24-hour timeline.

The Ministry says it is monitoring some 3,797 active cases across Jamaica, even as it keeps a close watch on Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, Manchester, and St James – the parishes with the highest number of active cases in the last two weeks.

“COVID-19 is not over; it is still a clear and present danger, as we investigate these cases, we expect that our numbers may increase even further, therefore, we need to keep washing our hands frequently or using hand sanitiser, keeping a physical distance of six feet from others; wearing our masks; avoiding crowded situations, and adhering to all the measures outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act,” Tufton added.

The health ministry indicated that cases are arising more and more out of symptomatic persons presenting to health facilities.

It charged that symptomatic persons are not taking precautions at home with the result that contact tracing is yielding several positives in the households and communities.

Many of these contacts are without symptoms and are not adhering to any infection prevention and control measures, it said.

To stop transmission, all persons, symptomatic or not, or whether they believe they are exposed or not, must wear masks and hand wash and hand sanitise frequently.

Sick persons must stay home and all persons in the household must take precautions in the home.

