Opposition concerned about COVID spike

The Opposition says it is concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases.

It is arguing that it may be time for the Government to review its strategy, measures, and protocols, which have been in place for almost a year.

Jamaica yesterday recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 263 infections being confirmed, pushing the tally to 16,513.

There were also two more fatalities, moving the total to 357.

The Health and Wellness Ministry today indicated that with the new cases recorded on Wednesday, Jamaica’s daily positivity rate increased to 14.73% and expressed concern.

READ: Jamaicans urged to heighten COVID vigilance amid highest number of new cases

And Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, in a statement today, stated that with Jamaica recording almost 900 cases so far this week, the situation is alarming and in need of correction.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness should immediately disclose whether this spike results from tests of a sample backlog or the normal daily testing routine from across the island.”

He argued that this is important in determining whether the spike is a result of the backlog or from the current sample as yesterday’s report shows that the 263 positive cases were recorded in a sample of 1,785 tests.

Guy said the Opposition had continued to give support to all measures and protocols announced by the Holness administration but now wished to be assured that they represented the latest strategies being recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

“For example, the country should know whether the early nightly curfews are yielding any results or would the resources be better deployed in enforcing the party and beach protocols,” he said.

Guy called for stepped-up social marketing programmes to ensure that all sectors of the society are fully engaged and have a clear understanding of the continuing danger posed by the virus to all social and demographic groupings.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.