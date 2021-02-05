St Thomas Technical suspends face-to-face classes after teacher tests positive for COVID

Face-to-face classes have been suspended at the St Thomas Technical High School in Golden Grove after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

This week, the Belair High School in Mandeville was closed because of a suspected case, and last week, face-to-face classes were suspended at the Yallahs High School after a student tested positive.

St Thomas Technical Principal Kerry-Ann Coombs told The Gleaner that the teacher began displaying flu-like symptom on January 28, 2021 and has not returned to work since.

"Upon realising that he was displaying flu-like symptoms, he withdrew himself from school and went and did the necessary checks and we appreciate that," she said.

He received a positive result Thursday.

Coombs said the school has since activated its COVID management response plan.

In the meantime, the Morant Bay High School this week began face-to-face learning programme.

Since February 1 it has been hosting fifth and sixth form students.

