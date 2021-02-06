328 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Friday recorded 328 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, moving the tally to 16,841.

Of the new cases, 139 are males and 189 are females, with ages ranging from one to 99 years.

A total of 4,074 of all COVID cases are active.

Meanwhile, there was no new COVID fatality, keeping the tally at 357.

One case is under investigation.

With Friday’s figure, this now beats the previous record for the highest number of confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.

That happened on Thursday when the Health and Wellness Ministry reported that Jamaica recorded 263 cases.

In the meantime, there were 51 new recoveries, increasing the total to 12,225.

Some 130 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and 17 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 18,538 are at home.

